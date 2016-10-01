The old palace office building in Mysuru housing the CADA and other offices, has been suggested as ideal for housing the proposed new library.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

A city-based NGO has come out with a solution to the tug of war between the authorities and the environmentalists over the construction of a library at People’s Park.

The NGO Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and other organisations had opposed the project on the grounds that construction of a building on a park was illegal and violation of the Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985.

However, the authorities have gone ahead with the project on the grounds that the city needs a modern library.

The MGP pointed out that there could not be two opinions on the city’s need of a modern library but has argued that such a library should be centrally located and should have adequate space within the building to provide for not only book stacks, periodical displays but also facilities like modern digital network.

R. Chandra Prakash of the MGP said People’s Park is an important lung space in the centre of the city and what was once a very large park shrunk over the years as the park area was used for tennis club, a government school, and so on, and with the growing commercialisation of the area around the People’s Park, open spaces in the city centre, more so of People’s Park is vital.

The MGP has now argued that the erstwhile Palace Office building, which houses the Irrigation Department, Agriculture Department and CADA offices, was ideal for locating a library after relocating these offices.

“It is a double-storeyed building. It is located amidst a large open space in the city-centre and the city bus-stand is located close by and hence easily accessible to a large number of citizens,” said the MGP.