A doctor at the government hospital in Bhadravati was sent on forced leave for allegedly wrongly declaring a new born as dead on Friday.

The baby was found alive by the parents when they took it to a burial ground. It, however, died later in the day owing to complications.

Soni Bai, a resident of Tallikatte village, was delivered of the baby boy on Friday.

Dr. Manjunath, the obstetrician who performed the surgery, told the father, Chandra Naik, that the baby was dead. The hospital staff then wrapped the baby in a cloth and handed it over to Mr. Naik, who took it to Tallikatte and made arrangements for the burial. When the body was placed in the burial pit, it was found breathing. Residents of the village immediately brought the baby back to the hospital for treatment. The baby was admitted to the intensive care unit at 7.30 p.m. It, however, developed breathing complications and died at 10.30 p.m. Following the incident, the residents of Tallikatte staged a protest on the hospital premises. Mr. Naik has also lodged a police complaint against the doctor.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that a report had been submitted to the Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, and disciplinary action had been recommended against Dr. Manjunath. He said the medical team attending on Ms. Soni Bai failed to follow procedures associated with the delivery. Prima facie it appeared that the baby was declared dead without conducting proper examination, he added.