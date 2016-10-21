Manu Baligar, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, has announced that the new website of the parishat will be launched at the 82nd Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.

“The new website is Unicode based and viewer-friendly,” he said on Thursday. According to him, the parishat has plans to digitise all major Kannada works including dictionaries and making them available on the parishat website. A portal for the Kannada Vijnana Tantrajnana Samiti will also be launched in the same literary event, he added.

Mr. Baligar said that a committee, with writer Kum. Veerabhadrappa as its head, will be set up to study the of Kannadigas in the border areas of neighbouring States.

He added that the parishat is also planning to have Kannada activities in various countries. “After Kannada got classical language tag, the State received Rs. 11 crore from the Union government for studying and developing the language. Efforts are on to have Kannada Study Seats in Jawaharalal Nehru University and elsewhere. The State has granted Rs. 30 crore for organising Vishwa Kannada Sammelan. We will decide the venue and time later,” he said.