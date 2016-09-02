Madhwaraj says meetings will be held to gather opinions of sportspersons, coaches and citizens

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, on Thursday said the State’s new sports policy will be formulated in two months.

He said it would be formulated after holding elaborate consultations with all the stakeholders, including sportspersons, coaches and sports federations. District-level meetings will also be held to gather opinions of sportspersons and the general public, the Minister said after inaugurating a badminton court, constructed by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh, at Ashoka Nagar.

The court will be named after shuttler P.V. Sindhu, who won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Mr. Madhwaraj also inspected the construction of a multi-sports complex at Swamy Vivekananda Extension in the city (complete with a swimming pool, tennis court and a skating rink).

He said the work is on track to be completed by the end of November.

The State government has also released Rs. 25 lakh for the renovation of the Nehru Stadium in the city, he added.

Shivamogga MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar, Mayor S.K. Mariyappa, Shivamogga Urban Development Authority chairperson N. Ramesh and others were present with the Minister.