A 10-day winter session of the Karnataka legislature will commence at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in the border town of Belagavi from Monday (November 21).

The session is expected to pass new House rules to be followed by members both in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

According to Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad, the day’s session would be split into two – morning (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ) and evening session (3 p.m. to 6 p.m). Which means that members have to sign attendance twice a day.

He said the proposed new rules would ensure disruption-free proceedings of the legislature. The question hour and zero hour would be taken during the morning session and adjournment motions and other bills would be taken up for discussion in the second session.

However, some members of the Opposition have already expressed their opposition to the new rules saying that members have every right to stage protest in the House.

Unlike in the past, members can give questions to be asked to the government round the year. “Members of the House can submit questions seeking answers from the Government on various issues on all 365 days,” Mr. Koliwad told presspersons after supervising the preparations ahead of the session.

Two Bills - Karnataka Ayurvedic and Unani Practitioners Bill and Karnataka State Universities Bill – would be tabled in the Legislature during the session. A total of 21 calling attentions, two private members Bills are expected to be tabled besides over 2000 questions, the Speaker said.

The Speaker said sessions would be devoted to the Mahadayi row and North Karnataka issue.

Allowances

It was decided to provide daily car allowances of Rs 4,000 each for legislators halting in Belagavi and Rs 5,000 for legislators travelling from Hubballi. Legislators have to hire cars for their travel during the session, he said.

The session would conclude on December 2.