“Science has changed now and according to a new theory we are all the same,” the former Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University B.M. Hegde said here recently.

He was addressing students and teachers at BVB College of Engineering and Technology after inaugurating a two-day State-level science exhibition and contest organised at PC Jabin Science College.

He said “Science means change and it will change according to time. According to a new theory the biological cells in one body respond to cells in the other body. By that logic, we are all the same.” Elaborating on the need to question, he told students: “Don’t believe anybody even your teachers. Question them, do research and find out the truth.”

As many as 340 science models were on display in the exhibition.