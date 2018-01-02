New Police Commissioner for Belagavi

more-in

The State government has made three key changes in the police administration in Belagavi.

Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar has been posted as Inspector General of Police for the Northern Range. He has served as IGP of North-Eastern Range, Kalaburagi, for a year now. He is known as a stickler to rules. His effective policing methods won accolades from the public in Kalaburagi. The 1994 batch IPS officer has postgraduate degrees in arts and management. He hails form Bihar and has served in Bengaluru and other districts earlier.

D.S. Rajappa, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Belagavi. The 2003 batch IPS officer has served as SP in Vijayapura and Additional SP in Ballari in the past. He has a keen interest in Kannada literature and has written several books.

Mahaning Nandagave, a Karnataka State police service officer, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Belagavi city. The officers are expected to take charge on Wednesday.