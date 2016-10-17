crumbling facade:A government-appointed task force has recommended the demolition and rebuilding of Devaraja Market in Mysuru. Some people believe Lansdowne Building (right) deserves similar treatment.— PHOTOs: M.A. SRIRAM

Civic body evisages changes to suit modern-day needs; Mayor says work will begin as soon as possible

Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is awaiting a report of the task force constituted by the State government to assess the structural viability of Lansdowne Building, it is looking to create ample parking space and construct two floors of shops inside Devaraja Market, which is to be razed and reconstructed.

With the task force submitting a report recommending the demolition and reconstruction of the market, the civic body wants to create a multi-level parking facility at the new market, which is also proposed to have two floors, instead of one. However, the heritage look will be retained in the new market, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said.

The task force report, however, has to be accepted by MCC as well as the State government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his recent visit to Mysuru, had stated that the government firmly believes that the market, which is over 130 years old, has to be demolished. The city corporation, at its council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, is likely to discuss the report and adopt a resolution, Mr. Bhyrappa said.

MCC will try to begin reconstructing the market as soon as possible, he said. To a question on relocation of vendors in the market, Mr. Bhyrappa said they would be temporarily moved to J.K. Grounds. The corporation will request the government to prevail upon the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute authorities, under whose purview J.K. Grounds falls, to spare the land for vendors till the new market is built, he added.

Lansdowne fate?

Mr. Bhyrappa said, MCC is also looking forward to the task force report on Lansdowne Building. Though restoration work on the building, a portion of which collapsed in August 2012, had begun, it was stopped following the collapse of a portion of Devaraja Market.

Several councillors have already voiced their opinion in favour of pulling down Lansdowne Building too. Gokulam councillor Girish Prasad said buildings constructed more than 100 years ago need to be pulled down as they have become unsafe. Also, the new buildings coming up in their place should be designed keeping in mind the need to create adequate parking facilities, he said.

