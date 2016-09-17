School of Communication (SOC), a constituent of Manipal University, will be starting two short term intensive courses — radio jockeying, reporting and writing in Kannada.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Padma Rani, Associate Director of SOC, said that the radio jockey course will be a three day intensive course.

On successful completion of the course the participants will be awarded certificates. The course timings will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from September 30 to October 2.

The five-day intensive course on reporting and writing in Kannada will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 24 to 28.

The fee for both courses is Rs. 5,000. For early bird registration, it is Rs. 3,000. The date for early bird registration is September 20 for radio jockeying and October 11 for reporting and writing in Kannada. Call: 9538304770 (RJ), and 9535617455 (journalism course).