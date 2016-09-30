The new Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) Commissioner, Shashidhar Kurer, on Thursday indicated that he would take a tough stand against encroachers — an issue that has, according to residents, had a hand in the premature transfers of at least two past commissioners.

Addressing his maiden press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Kurer, who was serving as Commissioner of the Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA) earlier, said he was well aware of the encroachments of BUDA and BCC properties.

He said he would take measures to clear encroachments on major storm-water drains and to registered them as BCC property. He added that he would look into the alleged encroachment by a major real estate developer in Nanawadi and take appropriate measures. Criminal cases will be registered against all those who encroach BCC properties, he said.

He also said he would expedite the completion of ongoing works in the city. “As Belagavi is my native, I am looking forward to developing the city into a model one. It has already been selected under the Smart Cities Mission,” he said.

He sought at least a month’s time to “prove his worth” by taking concrete measures against encroachments and to improve civic amenities.

Later, Mr. Kurer visited Vinayak Colony, Shahu Nagar, along with city environmental engineer Uday Kumar B.T. and other staff, where he inspected civic problems and interacted with residents. He also visited the ‘Veer Soudha’ complex, a memorial in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, to review the preparations for the Gandhi Jayanti programmes on October 2.