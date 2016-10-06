The new agriculture tool centres in Vijayapura and Shivamogga districts will help manufacturers obtain certification for selling or availing government subsidies in anexpedited manner.— Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

The centres, in Vijayapura and Shivamogga, will cost Rs. 1.5 crore each

Aiming to expedite the certification process for agriculture equipment designed by various manufacturers, the Agriculture Ministry of the Union government has granted permission for the setting up of two more Agriculture Equipment Testing Centres in Karnataka; one each at Vijayapura and at Shivamogga.

The centres will come up at the cost of Rs. 1.5 crore each. They will help manufacturers obtain certification for selling or availing government subsidies.

“So far, the State has only two such centres; one at Bengaluru and another at Raichur. However, these centres are over-burdened as on an average, around 65-70 agencies apply for certification annually. In order to reduce this burden and help agencies, two more centres have been granted permission. They will cover 14 districts of North and Central Karnataka,” said. B. Anuraja, assistant professor and expert in farm power and machinery, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the primary job of a centre is to test the performance, quality and feasibility of the equipment manufactured by the agencies.

“The rigorous tests and issuing of certificates take around one year to complete. During the tests, we assess the equipment on various parameters. If we find any shortcomings, then we not only deny certification, but also offer suggestions on how the equipment could be improved before recertification can be sought,” he said.

Dr. Anuraja said that no agency can avail subsidy benefits from the government without the certificate issued by the centre. He added that the fee for certification varies between Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 80,000 based on the type of machines. The equipment can be human-driven, cattle-driven, tractor-driven or prototype,” he said. He said that the government has reserved Rs. 1 crore for the purchase of testing equipment and tools and Rs. 50 lakh for building the centres. “In Vijayapura, we are establishing the centre at the Regional Agriculture Research Station, Hittanahalli, and have begun the preliminary work,” he said.

Two years

Dr. Anuraja said that both centres are expected to resume full-fledged operations within two years and added that after the commissioning, it would be easy for the agencies of 14 districts to carry their equipment to their nearby centre instead of going to Bengaluru or Raichur.