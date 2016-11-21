Vilasvati Khuba, district president of the Basava Samiti, stressed the need to spread the ideologies and teachings of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and put them into practice.

Inaugurating the ‘Basava Chaluvali Prastuta’, a seminar organised by Manava Bandutva Vedike, here on Sunday, Ms. Khuba said that merely reciting the vachanas of Basaveshwara and other vachanakaras will not help bring in reforms.

The teachings of Buddha, Basaveshwar and Ambedkar bear a strong resemblance to one other, who tried to usher in a casteless society, she said.

“We are good at celebrating the anniversaries of these great personalities and eulogise their contribution for ensuring social equality, but we do little to bring their teachings into practice,” she said.

Kannada writer Sugaiah Hiremath delivered a lecture on ‘Sharanaru Bayasida Samaj’ and journalist Vishwaradhya Satyempet spoke on ‘Basava Chaluvali Prastuta’.