Incidents of domestic violence against women and children in rural areas go undetected owing to lack of awareness about the provisions in the law, Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the one-day training programme for the members and volunteers of the Childline centre and sub-centres jointly organised by the Childline Nodal Centre and Seth Shankarlal Lahoti Law College here on Saturday.

There is a common view in rural areas that family problems, such as domestic and family violence, should not be exposed ... this results in women not disclosing violence and abuse against them, he said.

Rights

Mr. Kumar opined that women in rural areas are hardly aware of their rights. The Department of Women and Child Welfare along with the Child Welfare Committee and NGOs should organise awareness programme and educate the women in this regard.

Srikant Kulkarni, Deputy Director for Women and Child Welfare Department, stressing on the importance of education, said that the need of the hour is to spread awareness about the benefits of the Right to Education Act among the rural students. Mr. Kulkarni said that lack of transportation was one of the reasons for the increase in dropout rate among girl students.