Need seen for definite programmesfor effective geriatric care

General Secretary of the Geriatric Society of India Omprakash Sharma, who is considered as a pioneer in taking up the cause of geriatric care in India, has stressed the need for society to attach special importance and formulate definite programmes for effective geriatric care, including medico-economic needs of the elderly in the country.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Monday, Dr. Sharma, who was here to receive the Vidya Shree Award instituted by the Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishthan, said that the geriatric population, which was now estimated at around 9 % of the total population, continues to grow at an appreciable rate due to the rise in life expectancy rate after Independence.

Dr. Sharma said that unfortunately there was no definite concept of geriatric healthcare now and this issue needs to be addressed immediately. Classifying elderly persons into three categories, he said that the those in the 60-70 age group are classified as young elderly persons, those in the 70-80 age group as middle-aged elderly persons and those in the 80-plus age group are classified as old elderly persons. Each one of these segments has different specialised requirements and based on age, healthcare should be provided to them.

Dr. Sharma said that while the healthcare requirements of those in the young elderly category, a majority of whom continued to be productive and self-sufficient, are manageable, middle-aged elderly persons need more nursing care and also require education on preventive aspects of diseases, nutrition, lifetimes and how to remain healthy and ward off pro-morbid conditions such as blood pressure and diabetes. For those in the 80 plus category, more attention needs to be given to palliative health care and specialised nursing care as a majority of them would be disabled and prone to accidents.

Dr. Sharma also stressed the need to create awareness among the aged to be financially self-sufficient after their retirement, particularly those in the unorganised sector, to meet all of their medical healthcare and other requirements.

They should not be dependent on anybody to meet their requirements in their old age. Particularly, property and investments should be in their name until their death so that they provide them confidence and security in the twilight of their life. The government should increase old age pension and create a preventive therapy method for elders and support them with various schemes and incentives that take care of their requirements, he added.