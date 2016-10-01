Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the State was facing a difficult situation while trying to accord priority for drinking water needs of its people with 49 percent deficit in the storage levels of four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin this year.

Speaking at the inauguration of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills here, the Chief Minister said the National Water Policy suggests giving top priority for drinking water.

He said, Tamil Nadu has not sought water for drinking, but for cultivating Samba crop, but Karnataka wants water for fulfilling drinking water needs of its people. While there is a prediction of normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu from October 15 till December, the South West Monsoon in Karnataka is almost over, he added.

Deficit rains in the catchment

Devoting his speech to explain the crisis, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the catchment areas of four dams in Cauvery basin got insufficient rains this year. While Wayanad (the catchment for Kabini dam) got 59 percent deficit rain, rainfall in Kodagu (the catchment for Krishnaraja Sagar dam) was also scarce.

The Chief Minister said 257 tmc combined storage was anticipated in all four dams – KRS, Kabini, Hemavathy and Harangi – this year, but they got only 129 tmc, a shortfall of about 48 percent.

Because of this situation, crops could be sown only in four lakh acres though the cultivable area in the basin was around 18 lakh acres. The State had also asked its farmers not to go for water-intensive crops due to the situation, he explained.

Seeks Divine Intervention

Mr. Siddaramaiah told the audience that he had sought divine intervention to solve the Cauvery crisis, praying to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, for “justice” to the State.

Age-old dispute

Chronicling the Cauvery water dispute, the Chief Minister said the conflict has a history of 125 years and two agreements had been signed on sharing Cauvery waters – one in 1892 and another in 1924. The State "could not get justice from the beginning," Mr. Siddaramaiah maintained.

Adding further, the he said the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) was set up in 1990 and its interim award for releasing 205 tmc of water was announced in 1991. The State ensured more than 192 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu during normal years as per the tribunal’s final award in 2007, barring five years due to failure of monsoon.

Karnataka complied with the directives of the Supreme Court issued on September 5 and 12 and discharged 14 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu. But, its order on September 27 could not be implemented since the water available was sufficient only for drinking , he stated.

Referring to Friday’s court order, he said the court had directed the State for releasing 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from October 1 to 6 and setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB).

He also referred to the resolution passed by the Karnataka Assembly “not to spare water in the present scenario.” While there is a court order, an elected government has an obligation of representing the aspiration of its people. This has led to a crisis, he explained.