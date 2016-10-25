S.M. Patil Ganihar, Ahinda leader, has alleged that the National Democratic Alliance government is trying to infringe upon the religious rights of Muslims under the pretext of bringing in a uniform civil code.

He told presspersons here on Monday that the Modi government was trying to create communal divide in the country by sparking off a controversy on the issue. Mr. Ganihar said that by raising the controversial issue, the government was trying to implement one of its promises in the election manifesto.

“The party had made other promises too such as increasing employment opportunities. Why is it not doing anything on such pro-people promises,” he asked.

Religious freedom

Asserting that the Constitution guarantees religious freedom, Mr. Ganihar asked the government and the Supreme Court to clarify what was the definition of a uniform civil code.

“Every religion in the country has its own practices. In fact, the practices within a religion vary as different sects follow different practices. In such a tricky situation, how is it possible to have a uniform code in the country like India,” he asked.

Mr. Ganihar said that by asking the Union government to file a reply on the demand for a common civil code, the Supreme Court had stepped out of its jurisdiction.

Court’s view

He said that on several occasions in the past, the Supreme Court had upheld religious freedom. “How can the same court now seek the government’s suggestion on a uniform civil code? This nothing but a direct attack on religious freedom, which is one of the fundamental rights of citizens,” Mr. Ganihar said.

On the issue of triple talaq, he said that most people who participate in discussions in TV channels had not read about the concept.

“Islam does not favour divorce when a man pronounces talaq thrice in a single breath. This is a false notion many people have about it. Many so called resources persons, mainly people from the Sangh Parivar, talk on the issue only to mislead the people by projecting a wrong picture of Islam. Muslims need not have to learn about Islam at least from people of the Sangh Parivar,” he said.

