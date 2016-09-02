The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plans to operate its inter-city services from Mysuru as usual despite the nationwide strike on Friday. “We have made arrangements for operating services from our division. Buses will ply in accordance to the schedules. We may consider keeping buses off the roads only in case of obstruction,” Divisional Controller (Mysuru rural) Mahesh told The Hindu. Meanwhile, the KSRTC Mysuru urban division has also resolved to run intra-city services in Mysuru city.

Divisional Traffic Officer Sudhir said: “We have made arrangements for normal operations on Friday. However, a final call rests on the advice from the police assessing the situation on Friday.”

Hotels to remain open

In the interest of tourists and the hotel industry being an essential service, the Hotel Owners’ Association has decided not to support the bandh to avoid inconvenience to the public and tourists, a statement from the association said.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed among banks on backing Friday’s strike though some bank unions had extended their support. Sources in the banking sector here said services may be hit.