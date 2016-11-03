The Karnataka State Atya-Patya Society will be holding a national-level junior Atya-Patya tournament from November 4 to 6 at University Public School in Dharwad.

Society president and MLC Basavaraj Horatti said on Wednesday that the event was being organised to promote indigenous sports. This will be the 29th such national-level event. “Today, cricket dominates the sports arena and rural sports are vanishing. Moreover, students have forgotten all about extra-curricular activities. This tournament is being conducted to rejuvenate rural sports and provide a platform for students to excel in them. The event will be held at the University Public School Ground. Two tracks have been set up,” Mr. Horatti said.

A total of 40 referees and 500 students will participate. Accommodation and food preparations for teams have been made.