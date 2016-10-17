Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge H. Anjaneya has informed that a national-level volley ball tournament will be held here from January 13, 2017.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, the Minister said that Madar Chennaiah Swami of Madara Guru Peetha has made sustained efforts to ensure that the tournament is held in Chitradurga in order to encourage youth in the district to take more active part in the sports activities.

“As many as 900 players from 30 teams of boys and 30 teams of girls from different parts of the country will take part. As many as 1,250 officers, including coaches and umpires, will look after the smooth conduct of tournament,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be invited to inaugurate the tournament and the matches would be conducted at the Government Pre-university College premises.

The matches have been scheduled day and nights with ample facilities and securities. The winners in the tournament will be presented a trophy and cash prizes of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 for first, second and third respectively.