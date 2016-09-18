A 'National Workshop on Radiochemistry and Applications of Radioisotopes' will be organised at the Rani Channamma University (RCU) for a week from Sept.20. The workshop is being organised by Department of Chemistry of RCU, in collaboration with Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists and Allied Scientist (IANCAS)-Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The workshop will focus on the various issues ranging from fundamentals of atomic physics and chemistry of radioisotopes, detection of radioactivity, safe handling of radioisotopes and their potential uses in basic research, medicine, besides agriculture, food preservation and related topics in addition to conventional use in the nuclear reactors. Hands on experiments are also arranged for participants, mainly the faculty members from universities, academic institutes, colleges offering professional courses and research centres.

The workshop will be conducted by nine resource persons, all from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. The inaugural function will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the RCU campus on the outskirts of the city, which be followed by various sessions.

For further information and spot registration, Dr.J. Manjanna (9916584954), the convener of workshop may be contacted, according to the RCU press release.