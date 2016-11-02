A three-day national conference on ‘Guidance and Counselling in India: Status, Trends, Practices and Innovations’ is being organised by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, from November 16 at the institute. The aim is to provide a platform to share and reflect upon the status of guidance and counselling in India.

Conference proceedings include keynote addresses from experts, invited papers from State representatives, and selected papers from practitioners, followed by discussions.

More than 100 participants, including practising counsellors, teacher counsellors, counsellor educators, educational administrators, and researchers are expected to attend the conference, a press release said.

Those who wish to participate can request for registration form by sending an email to the conference secretary atriemconfere nce2016@gmail.com