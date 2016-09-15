The Kalaburagi district unit of the Arya Idigar Sangha has said that the long-pending demand that the government celebrate Sri Narayana Guru’s birth anniversary has been finally fulfilled by the Congress government. It said, “We not only welcome the decision, but also thank the State government.”

Members of the Idigar Sangha Vittal Bavgi and Nitin Guttedar, addressing presspersons in here on Wednesday, added that the district administration, in association with the Kannada and Culture Department, would be celebrating the 162nd birth anniversary of Sri Narayana Guru here on September 16.

Sri Narayana Guru was a social revolutionary man who fought against the systems of caste and untouchability.

His philosophy of one caste, one religion and one God was aimed at eliminating the caste system. Sri Narayana Guru paved the way for the social uplift of the downtrodden and oppressed sections of society and gave prime importance to education as a tool for development, Mr. Bavgi added.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil would be inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations. Minister of State for Tourism and IT&BT Priyank Kharge would be the chief guest.

A procession of Sri Narayana Guru’s portrait would be taken out from the Kirana Bazaar to the venue at S.M. Pandit Rang Mandir. Meritorious students who topped in the SSLC and PU examinations will be felicitated on the occasion, Mr. Bavgi said.