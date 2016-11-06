A major confrontation was averted when the Kolhapur unit of the Shiv Sena called off its protest in an hour after blocking Road Transport Corporation buses and heavy vehicles with Karnataka registration numbers from entering Maharashtra through the Kognoli toll plaza on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border on Saturday.

Chikkodi Divisional Traffic Officer G.I. Basavantpur told The Hindu that the activists had dispersed and services had been restored.

The action by the Shiv Sena follows the defacing of the name plates of Belagavi Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde and Sambhaji L. Patil, MLA, by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists for participating in the ‘black day’ programme organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday. The KRV activists also defaced the name plates of Sanjay B. Patil and Feroz N. Sait, MLAs, who are not members of the MES. They had not participated in the programme too.

Around 9 a.m., a group of KRV workers sneaked into the corporation building and defaced the name plates on a day when the general meeting of the corporation council was scheduled. The police arrested Basavaraj Avaroli, Farida Devalapure, Irfan Attar, and Prakash Lamani. A case was registered at the Market Police Station.

In what appeared to be a quick response, Shiv Sena workers led by its Kolhapur district unit president Vijay Devane rushed to Kognoli toll plaza and stopped KSRTC buses and heavy vehicles. However, they called of their protest after an hour.

Mr. Devane demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seek a promise from his Karnataka counterpart that Marathi-speaking residents in Belagavi and boundary areas would not be targeted or harassed by the police. “Otherwise, the Shiv Sena will not allow KSRTC buses and heavy vehicles with Karnataka registration numbers to enter Maharashtra,” he said.