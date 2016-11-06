The Haridasa Foundation, Bengaluru, will organise an All-India Namasankeerthanotsava at Rajangana here from November 7 to 11.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, said that bhajans or sankeethanas brought people together and helped them to live together and spiritually enrich themselves. The importance of devotion had been emphasised by many saints, including Eknath, Tukaram, Naamdev, Soordas, Tulsidas, Meerabai, when the country saw the Bhakti Movement. People could find salvation through devotion, he said.

The main objective of the Namasankreethanotsava is to promote peace and harmony in the country and to aspire for global harmony.

The Indian philosophy believed that the world was a one big family, he added. Several bhajan teams would participate in the event. Scholars will also deliver lectures on sankeethana and other spiritual matters, he said.

