The city-based Nadoja Pratishthan has announced its annual awards for 2016 given to distinguished personalities in various fields.

According to pratisthana president Vitthal Hegde, senior writer and Yakshagana artist S.M. Krishnarao, who struggled for the cause of Kannada language in Goa for long, has been selected for ‘Aravind Sanamana’, paediatric cardiologist Vijayalaxmi Balekundri (Bengaluru) ‘Katyayani Sanamana’, senior writer and dramatist B.S. Gavimath (Belagavi) ‘M.K. Adhyapak Sanamana’, Children writer Channabasappa Hosamani (Bailhongal) ‘Chidambar Master Sanamana’, Dr.Mahantesh Ramannavar (Bailhongal) ‘Gurunath Dixit Sanamana’ and history scholar S. Shettar (Bengaluru) ‘Govindmurthy Sanamana.’

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5000 each, a citation and a public felicitation.

The awards would be presented to winners at a function on December 4.