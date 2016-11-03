net-friendly:The private service provider has also been providing free Wi-FI at the Mysuru City railway station.— File photo

Yashtel offers Internet access in offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Mysuru City Corporation, among others

A private Internet Service Provider, which has tied-up with the South Western Railway’s Mysuru division to offer free Wi-Fi at the city railway station, has drawn up an ambitious plan to offer free public Wi-Fi at prominent places and hangouts in the city.

As part of the initiative, Yashtel has already begun offering free Wi-Fi in about 10 locations in the city, including the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Mysuru City Corporation and D. Devaraj Urs Road on a trial basis.

Smart phone users wishing to access Wi-Fi here will be sent a one-time password to the mobile number once they register with the service provider. “Once they log in, they can use free Wi-Fi for half an hour,” Yashtel promoter Manjunath K.M. told The Hindu .

“Anybody using Wi-Fi from a distance within 300 m of the access point will be able to browse Internet at a speed of 2 mbps,” he said. The service provider has installed equipment for the access points situated outside Mysuru palace premises, Dasara exhibition grounds, city bus-stand, Mysuru Urban Development Authority premises, and Kalidasa Road.

Soon, the service provider plans to extend the services to University of Mysore and Mall of Mysore from whom they are awaiting permission, besides hangouts in residential areas like Vijayanagar, Hebbal, Gokulam, and Brindavan Extension.

Mr. Manjunath claimed that roughly 20,000 mobile users have already used the service.

Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh said the private service provider had been given oral permission to provide free Wi-Fi outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on a trial basis.

“Though the Wi-Fi speed appears good when checked a few days ago, we don’t know for how long the service provider will provide the service for free. We have not given them any formal or written permission to provide free Wi-Fi to the Deputy Commissioner’s office,” he clarified.

Though Mr. Venkatesh, who is also the in-charge director of Mysuru Palace Board, said permission to provide free Wi-Fi inside the palace has not been provided, Mr. Manjunath said the access points are situated outside the palace premises and the parking area.

An official in the MCC also confirmed that the service provider had installed an access point outside the MCC building, and many civic body officials were using the free Wi-Fi.