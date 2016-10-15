The four-lane stretch of National Highway 212 between Mysuru and Nanjangud is expected to be ready within a month, with about 95 per cent of the works completed.

Disclosing this to reporters on Friday, MP R. Dhruvanarayan said the Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari, is expected to inspect the works shortly. Mr. ...... said the Mysuru district administration has been asked to take steps to shift the high-tension lines that criss-cross the highway. Bridge works too are nearing completion, he said.

The cost of widening the 131-km stretch of NH 212 in Karnataka (the highway connects to Kozhikode) was estimated at Rs. 585.78 crore, including cost escalation and the four-laning work. The highway passes through Gundlupet, Nanjangud, Mysuru and T. Narsipur, and the carriage width typically varies from seven to 10 metres. But it is 15 metres on the Mysuru–Nanjangud stretch.

Four-laning of thestretch was made necessary by the heavy traffic load. With Nanjangud being an industrial town, heavy vehicles, mainly trucks, often move on this stretch, where many accidents have been reported.

In fact, the stretch has a PCU (Passenger Car Unit) in excess of 18,856. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) norms stipulate a four-lane for roads with PCU of 8,000 and above.