Mysuru was the only city in India to receive a trophy for being open defecation-free, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has said.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Bhyrappa sought to clear the air over the coveted status bestowed upon Mysuru by displaying the trophy he and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Jagadeesh received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme in New Delhi on September 30. Awards were given away in 11 different categories like schools, places of worship, railway stations etc for various institutions.

“MCC was the only institution to receive a trophy. Mangaluru and Udupi corporations were given certificates,” Mr. Bhyrappa further said.

The award given to Mysuru is valid for six months after which a fresh survey will be carried out to assess the appropriateness of the status bestowed upon the city, he said. The declaration of Mysuru as an open defecation-free city was made after the Quality Council of India (QCI) carried out a Union Ministry of Urban Development-commissioned survey across 75 cities, including 53 cities with a population of more than one million and State capitals recently.

Before receiving the award from Mr. Modi, QCI officials arrived in Mysuru and gave a certificate to MCC in Mysuru on September 27. Mysuru City Corporation authorities have claimed that 99 per cent of the houses in the city have individual toilets, while the number of applications for government subsidy for construction of individual toilets had progressively declined over the last few years with the civic body receiving 425 during the ensuing year.

There are a total of 50 public toilets in the city while six more are under construction.