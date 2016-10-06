Rakshit Shastry, an employee of the NR Group, qualified for the 60th National Shooting Championship after winning the National Qualification and South Zone Championship at Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Rakshit Shastry is ranked third in south India amongst 600 participants.

The IT analyst will be participating in the 10 metre air pistol and 50 metre free pistol evets at the championship being organised by the National Rifle Association of India at the Belewadi Stadium, Pune.

NR Group said it is a proud moment for them where a member of their organisation has climbed the ladders of success with his fine talent along with achieving excellence in his profession.

“I would like to dedicate the medals to my company who believed in me and gave complete support to win these medals,”

Mr. Rakshit Shastry stated in a press release issued here.

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathies said, “Rakshit Shastry is a multi-talented employee and has a lot of potential in him. For his upcoming national championship, our support and good wishes are with him.”

Mr. Rakshit Shastry holds a degree in BE (Mechanical) and M.Tech (Product Design).