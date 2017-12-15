Mysuru railway division to re-employ retired staff

more-in

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railways will re-employ retired officials in a bid to overcome scarcity of trained manpower in critical areas. This is part of the policy of the Indian Railways to re-engage retired employees for critical works till new recruits are deployed and trained. Divisional Railway Manager Atul Gupta told The Hindu that 75 retired employees are likely to be recruited to tide over manpower shortage.

The re-engagement entails evaluation of the applications by a committee, which will ascertain the suitability of the person for the vacancy. As per the notification issued, the re-engagement will be in the accounts, commercial, medical and personnel departments.

Explaining this, Mr. Gupta said recruitment takes a long time and is an ongoing process but the requirements are immediate and hence, the justification.

A senior official of the South Western Railways said once new recruits are appointed, they need to be trained to work in the railway system and this process of recruitment, appointment and training takes anywhere up to two years. But, the requirements are of immediate nature and hence, to cut down this timegap, the railways tend to re-engage retired staff, the official said.

However, Mr. Gupta pointed out that the policy was in vogue since sometime, but the railways were not receiving as many applications as there were vacancies, but they hope to get good crop owing to the publicity.

What is significant is that the upper age limit for re-engagement of retired officials was 62 years, but the Railway Board has relaxed the norms and the upper age limit has been increased to 65 years. The monthly remuneration will be determined by their last drawn pay and re-engaged employees are not entitled to any other benefit except monthly fixed remuneration.