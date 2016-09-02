All radiological services came to a halt in Mysuru on Thursday with radiologists, in response to the nationwide strike call from Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, suspending their work in protest against the alleged “harassment” in the name of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The association said the suspension of ultrasound services will continue until its demands are met. If need be, all radiologists will suspend their services indefinitely, it said in a statement.

Radiologists and doctors staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office seeking justice and presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

The association demanded that ultrasound machines not be sealed, medical qualification not be cancelled for minor clerical errors, and there should be standardised implementation of the Act in the country. It demanded that punishment should be graded. The gazette notification restricting radiologists from visiting more than two ultrasound centres in a district and intimation of change of radiologist and equipment one month in advance should be denotified or suitably amended, the release said.