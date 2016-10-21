A total of 450 students from nine districts of the State participated in the regional-level Rural IT Quiz organised by the Department of IT and BT, Public Instruction and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at Kalamandira here on Thursday.

Students from nine districts — Mysuru, Chamarajnagar, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Ramanagaram, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru — participated in the quiz.

“Twenty five teams from each of the nine districts with each team comprising two students participated,” said M.R. Lingaraju, an official of the Department of Public Instruction in Mysuru, who coordinated the quiz programme. The students, accompanied by their teachers and parents, had started arriving at the venue early. Students from schools outside Mysuru arrived in buses, hired exclusively for the purpose, accompanied by their teachers. The quiz was held in two rounds. In the first round, all the 25 teams answered a total of 20 questions. Based on the performance, six teams were selected for the second round.

MGM Pre University College, Udupi, comprising Aditya B. Nayak and Pranay D’Souza and BGS Science and Commerce Pre University College, Chikkamagaluru comprising Syed Monu Abbas and Syed Sonu Abbas topped the quiz. The two teams of students will take on the teams selected from the two other regional level quiz contests. The finals is scheduled to be held at Tumakuru on October 22.