A surprising slice from history has revealed that the first flower show in the State was started in Mysuru.

Thanks to Chamaraja Wadiyar X, the then king of Mysuru, the first show was held in 1880 at Wellington Garden near Wellington Lodge here. Later, the show spread to three more places — the Town Hall Park; Gordon park (next to DC office), and at the Lalitha Mahal Garden of the Lalitha Mahal Palace on the foothills of the Chamundi, according to the Horticulture Department here.

The department gathered this information from the historians here.

During the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the flower shows used to be organised in many parks of the city in a organised manner.

“I was not aware of this interesting history behind the flower show in Mysuru. This tradition of holding flower shows has continued from generations,” said Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO Shivashankar.

Successful shows

Inspired over the success of holding flower shows in Mysuru under the patronage of the Mysuru kings, G.H. Krumbiegel and H.C. Javarayappa, during the British rule, launched ‘Mysuru Garden Kala Sangha’ in Bengaluru in 1912 and successfully conducted the flower show in Lalbagh, Bengaluru. This same flower show in Lalbagh has turned into a major tourist attraction.

In 1956, the Horticulture Department came into existence in nine districts of the State, according to a note from the department, which narrates the history.

The department came into existence in Mysuru under M.H. Mari Gowda (1951-1977), who is described as ‘Father of Horticulture’, on the premises of Curzon Park here and organised the flower show there successfully, which now coincides with Mysuru Dasara.

The flower show moved to Kuppanna Park from Curzon Park since the last two years.