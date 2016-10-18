Mysuru

Government First-Grade College: Inauguration of Red Cross unit, college premises, Kuvempunagar, 10.30 a.m.

Matha Suguma Sangeetha Vrinda: Musical night, organisation premises, St. Mary’s Road, N.R. Mohalla, 6 p.m.

Parampare: Discourse on Ramayana — Ramayanadalli Shapa Mathu Vara — by T.N. Prabhakar, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, J.L.B. Road, 6 p.m.

Vishwa Samskruthi Yoga Foundation: Mudrapranayama and Agnihotra Deeksha camp, Mahila Samaj, J.L.B. Road, 6.30 p.m.

