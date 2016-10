Raaga Music Academy: Lecture on ‘Healthy living through Ayurveda and Yoga’ by N.V. Krishnamurthy at 4.30 p.m.; Carnatic vocal by Vivek Sadasivam, Prajna Kuteera Ayurveda Centre, 434, A and B Block, Kuvempungar, 5.30 p.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...