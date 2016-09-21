Mysuru
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, University of Mysore:
Lecture by Narendra Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP and former Planning Commission member, on ‘Contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to nation-building’, Extension Centre premises, Manasagangotri, 11 a.m.
Dasara
yoga
sub-committee:
Yoga Prabhodha for yoga teachers, MLA Vasu presides, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education TanveeSait will be chief guest, Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall, 10 a.m.
