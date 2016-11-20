tough days:Mysuru district is witnessing fodder shortage as all the seven taluks are reeling under drought and crops have been damaged in most parts of the district.— FILE PHOTO

The Animal Husbandry Department has made an appeal to the district administration to set up fodder banks in 16 dry places in the district to tackle the problem of fodder shortage.

P.M. Prasad Murthy, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, told The Hindu that tonnes of fodder will be stored in these fodder banks and will be sold to farmers at half of the original price. Except a few villages — which have irrigation facilities — most of the villages are experiencing fodder shortage and farmers are finding it difficult to feed fodder to their animals, he said.

There are over 5,43,000 head of cattle, including buffaloes, in the district, he said, adding the number is about 10 lakh if other animals, including goats and sheep, are included.

Four fodder banks each in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks, two each in Hunsuru, H.D. Kote and Piriyapatna taluks and one each in T. Narasipur and K.R. Nagar taluks have been sought.

The district is witnessing fodder shortage as all the seven taluks are reeling under drought and crops have been damaged in most parts of the district, Mr. Prasad Murthy said, adding that the fodder stock available with a few farmers may last for a few more weeks.

“In anticipation of severe fodder shortage in the coming days, the department has requested the Deputy Commissioner to set up the fodder banks,” he added.

He further said that the Animal Husbandry Department has already distributed over 33,000 fodder kits to farmers to enable them grow fodder.

“The department will supply another 44,000 such kits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary (in-charge) of the Zilla Panchayat Prabhuswamy told The Hindu that farmers have been requested not to use harvester machines to harvest paddy crop in some irrigated areas where paddy has been grown this year. He said that the machine is likely to damage fodder and hence farmers will be asked not to hire the machines from neighbouring States for harvesting.

Mr. Prabhuswamy further said that the ZP is seriously thinking of restricting transportation of fodder to Kerala and other places from Mysuru and buy all available fodder in Mysuru region and store it in the fodder banks.

Both Mr. Prabhuswamy and Mr. Prasad Murthy said that decision on setting up of goshals will be taken after a few days based on the availability of fodder in the district and if the dry spell continues.