Nearly 200 artistes and cultural troupes will regale connoisseurs of the performing arts and music during the Dasara festivities from October 1 to 11.

The cultural programmes will be held at six venues across the city, including the Mysuru palace, unlike last year when the festival was pruned and the events confined only to the palace.

The authorities say this time the festivities would neither be “grand” nor be “simple”, but none of the major events are being cancelled or scaled down. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep told reporters on Sunday that in view of the drought, there will not be any ostentatious display. “Dasara will be celebrated according to tradition in a meaningful manner. It will be used as a medium to propagate the message of water conservation,” he said.

Though the Dasara High-Powered Committee had initially decided to spend Rs. 14.25 crore on the festivities, it was later scaled down to less than what was earmarked for the 2014 Dasara, which was around Rs.12 crore. However, the first tranche of Rs. 6.8 crore has already been released, the DC said.

While the government expenditure will be curbed, efforts are being made to get corporates to pitch in. The deputy commissioner clarified that despite the cost consciousness and efforts to reduce the expenditure, none of the major events have been curtailed or cancelled. The cultural programmes are to be held across six venues in the city — Mysuru palace, Town Hall, Small Clock Tower, Kalamandira, Jaganmohan Palace, and Ganabharathi.

Mr. Randeep said none of the artistes performing for Yuva Dasara are charging more than Rs.10 lakh this year, and this has reduced the expenditure considerably. Besides, artistes from Coke Studio are performing for free on October 8.

A meeting of major corporate bodies has been scheduled and some of the major players in Mysuru have confirmed their participation by way of sponsorship, the details of which will be announced later, the DC added.