The first batch of Dasara elephants welcomed at Mysuru Palace permises on Friday. - PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

The well-being of Mysore’s Dasara elephants, star attractions in the city’s annual festivities, remains a top priority for the Forest Department here.

About 12 elephants are trained for the ‘Jamboo Savari’ that unfolds on Vijayadasami in Mysuru after a strict routine of daily practice.

The forest department has been vested with the task of keeping the elephants healthy, in shape, and safe.

Elephants are susceptible to injuries during transportation, and they may cause harm to public or private property during their stay in Mysuru, till the festivities get over.

Therefore, as before, all 12 Dasara elephants have been insured this year as well. The value of the insurance provided by United India Insurance is Rs. 32 lakh.

Moreover, the mahouts and kavadis of the jumbos have been insured for a sum of Rs. 35 lakh.

The tusks of male elephants have, however, been left out by the policy.

The insurance cover came into effect on Friday, when the first batch of six elephants led by Arjuna, who carries the famous 750-kilo golden howdah on his back, arrived at the palace.

The second batch of elephants is expected to arrive next month.

The Dasara Festival Committee reportedly paid Rs. 41,000 as premium per elephant; this is calculated on the basis of the age and gender of the animals (the premium is higher for tuskers).

“Getting an insurance cover has been a routine exercise and we have insured them as a precautionary,” said the Deputy Conservator of Forests Ganesh Bhat.