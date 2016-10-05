The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is awaiting a report from the task force constituted by the State government to take a decision on continuing or abandoning the work on restoration of Lansdowne Building here.

The work on repair of Lansdowne building, taken up at a cost of Rs. 6 crore (Rs. 3 crore for restoring the facade and Rs. 3 crore for electrical, drainage and other amenities), too had been suspended after the collapse of Devaraja Market in August this year.

A portion of Lansdowne building, which is also a more than a century old, had collapsed in August 2012, killing four persons.

The task force led by civil engineering expert B.R. Srinivas Murthy had been vested with the responsibility of assessing the structural stability of Devaraja Market as well as Lansdowne Building.

“We are awaiting a report on Lansdowne Building,” said Mysuru City Corporation Superintending Engineer Suresh Babu.