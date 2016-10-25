The Mysuru chapter of the Karnataka Tourism Forum was launched at a programme here recently.

C.B. Ramkumar from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council spoke on ‘How do we stop Karnataka from becoming a declining destination?’ on the occasion.

He raised the issue ‘Who owns the tourism assets?’ wherein he spoke about the Durbar Hall of the Amba Vilas Palace being littered with garbage after this year’s Dasara procession, graffiti on heritage sites, and so on. He pointed out that none of the assets of tourism belonged to the industry.

He also pointed out that 80 per cent of the tourism assets was with the private sector, which by following set standards, can make sure that the business and the tourism experience is sustainable. “Sustainability can be achieved by creating awareness, imparting training for all stakeholders, and ensuring proper implementation followed by auditing,” he said.

Sanjar Imam, president, Karnataka Tourism Forum, spoke about the forum and its mission to promote Karnataka as a potential destination by way of organising large events that would attract more tourists.

He spoke about the road shows, awards, travel santhes, and membership drives initiated by the forum in the past. The Mysuru chapter of the forum will meet on the last Wednesday of every month to discuss ideas that would make the city a grand tourism destination.

B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels was appointed convener of the forum’s Mysuru chapter and Mahesh Kamat of Pai Vista as the co-convener. Mr. Prashanth spoke on the importance of travel agents and hoteliers working together to promote tourism. “Karnataka can easily become the best travel destination in the country if people work together as a single entity rather than working as individuals,” he said.

