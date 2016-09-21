Arts festival

Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre in the city will present a five-day national-level classical dance and music festival in the city from September 23 to 27. It will be inaugurated by Gangamma Keshavmurthy, chairperson of the Karnataka Sangeet Nrutya Academy, at the Jaganmohan Palace auditorium. The festival will also feature ‘Omkarini’, a dance choreography conceived by Vasundhara Doraswamy.

The festival, which will feature Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi performances, is being sponsored by the Kannada and Culture Department.

The programmes will commence at 6 p.m. daily.

— Special Correspondent