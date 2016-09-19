A veena concert by Vidushi Srivani Yalla of Andhra Pradesh will be organised in the city on Monday, under the Karnataka Music for Cultural Integrity of India Series. It is being conducted by Bramhavidya, a premier music and dance institution, in collaboration with Kala Sandesha Pratishtana and Sri Veene Trust. A release said the objective is to send the message of how music and arts should be used to propagate peaceful coexistence. The concert will be held at Veene Seshanna Bhavan, Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar, from 6 p.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...