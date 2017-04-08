Mysurean wins arm wrestling title

more-in

Shireen Reginald, an employee of NR Group, Mysuru, won the gold medal in the 5th State-level Arm Wrestling Championship. The event took place in Harihar in Davangere district recently.

The championship was jointly conducted by the Karnataka Arm Wrestling Association and Davangere Arm Wrestling Association, affiliated to the Indian Arm Wrestling Association, New Delhi.

The championship saw the participation of 120 competitors across Karnataka. Shireen won the gold in 90-95 kg group, a press release said here.

“I am delighted that I am being able to continue my passion along with my profession. I am happy the NR family supported me,” she said.

Commenting on Shireen’s achievement, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, said, “We have always been proud of our employees’ achievements. We congratulate Shireen on her achievement.”