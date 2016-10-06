Mystery shrouds ‘sacrificial’ killing of child in Yadgir

The killing of an 18-month-old girl child early on Tuesday in Budanal of Yadgir district, allegedly by treasure hunters as “sacrifice”, continues to be shrouded in mystery with no clue on how the child could have been taken away as she slept amidst seven members of the family.

A special police team has been formed to investigate into the death of Amritha Basayya Hiremath.

According to the child’s grandmother, Neelamma, who has filed a complaint with the Wadagera police, the child was taken away from the home. She might have been killed after a ‘puja’ was performed behind their house before the body was thrown into a well, the police said, quoting the complaint. The police also found some ‘puja’ articles behind the house.

The police are also investigating how the child was taken away without drawing anyone’s attention when she was sleeping with her parents and five others in the same room. They are also investigating if there was any internal rivalry in the family.

“We are conducting an inquiry from all angles,” said Vinayaka Patil, Superintendent of Police, on Wednesday.