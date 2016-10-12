The mystery revolving around the seizure of a huge quantity of antlers, along with pangolin scales and two tusks of a young elephant (all without skulls), still remains to be resolved, even as the accused has produced a certificate of ownership pleading ‘not guilty’.

The police arrested two more persons identified as Mazhar Khan Sodagar (36) and Amjad Khan Soudagar (30) on Wednesday.

Sleuths of the City Crime Investigation Bureau and Forest Department raided a house at Shettigalli, coming under Market Police station limits, and seized antlers weighing around one tonne, scales of pangolin and a pair of tusks of young an elephant, on Tuesday. The seized antlers, scaled and tusks are said to be worth crores of rupees in the illegal international trade. Trade of wildlife products is banned in India as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

On Wednesday, the forest personnel took up physical counting of seized wildlife material. According to sources, there are nearly 1,900 antlers as mentioned in the ownership certificate issued by the Forest Department, Belagavi in 1998 to Sher Khan Mohammed Khan Soudagar, father of the accused Salim Soudagar alias Chamadewala (40), a traditional leather trader in the city.

However, Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat said there were several other issues involved, which are currently being investigated. Since the matter was related to wildlife and forests, the case would be further investigated by the Forest police officials. Also, the seized articles would be handed over to the forest department after completing certain formalities with the court.