The State-run Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL), which is supplying indelible ink to banks to apply them on the fingers of those coming to exchange the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes to avoid repeated transactions, is continuing with its production at its Tilaknagar factory here even as the Election Commission (EC) has conveyed its “advisory” to the Union government on the ink issue.

The EC has asked the Union government to continue use of indelible ink at banks, but keeping with the EC’s directions.

Banks, on the instructions from the Union government, started applying indelible ink on the fingers of those exchanging Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes since Thursday to avoid multiple cash transactions. The EC’s “advisory” comes in the wake of forthcoming byelections to some Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. While banks are said to be applying ink on the right hand confirming one-time cash exchange, the ink is applied on the left forefinger of a voter after he or she votes in elections.

Till Wednesday, MPVL had received orders to supply three lakh vials of ink from various banks across the country. The orders have gone up by another 50,000 vials till Friday and the company has asked its staff to work overtime to ensure supply at the earliest. MPVL is the sole supplier of indelible ink for elections. Sources at MPVL told The Hindu that there has been no communication from the banks in the light of EC’s “advisory” and the ink production was continuing.

“The sudden surge in demand for the ink has led to extra procurement of raw materials for the production. Till now, 50,000 vials of ink have been supplied and the company is bracing up to supply the remaining order. It may take some more time for us to meet the orders since we are awaiting some materials. But production is continuing with the available stock,” the sources added.