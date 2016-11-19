The State-run Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL), which is supplying indelible ink to banks to apply them on the fingers of those coming to exchange the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes to avoid repeated transactions, is continuing with its production.

Till Wednesday, MPVL received orders for supplying three lakh vials of ink from various banks across the country.

The orders have gone up by another 50,000 vials till Friday and the company has asked its staff to work overtime to ensure supply at the earliest, sources at MPVL toldThe Hindu.