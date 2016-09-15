The third edition of Mysore Fashion Week will be held from September 16 to 18. The show is set to attract some well-known names from the industry.

A release said the fashion extravaganza will be held at Radisson Blu and will feature works of various designers, including city-based Jayanti Ballal. The other names expected to participate are Robert Noarem, Rinku Sobti, Ashok Mannay, Karishma Kukreja, Vijayalakshmi Silks.

The release said apart from this, the backstage team is from Queens Fashion Designing School and almost 40 students from the institute will participate. Besides, 14 models from Mumbai will participate and walk the ramp, the release added.