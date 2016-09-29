The Hindu spoke to G. Padmavathi shortly after she was elected the city’s 50th Mayor

What is your agenda?

This year’s mayoral term will be key in building the development record of the Congress, which will be the basis for contesting the 2018 Assembly elections.

We will focus on overall development of the city. Personally, my focus will be to better the financial health of the BBMP to make funds available for development works.

Despite the High Court order, garbage segregation has failed to acquire critical mass. How will you handle the garbage crisis?

Garbage issues can be solved only if people join hands with the civic body.

No decision has been taken on levying fines for not segregation.

I will take a call after consulting other councillors.

Your predecessor promised but failed to introduce a pay-park system and widen roads. What is your stand?

I support both proposals. We need to widen roads and a pay-park system is the only way to control congestion.

I will review these proposals, tenders and take a call on them.

Will the encroachment clearance drive continue?

The chief minister has clearly issued directions to clear encroachments on drains. The drive will continue.